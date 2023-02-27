Jewellery shop robbed of cash, gold

BARA: A gang of dacoits looted Rs3.3 million cash and 25 tola gold from a jewellery shop in Bara Bazaar of Khyber district on Sunday, official sources said.

Soon after the incident, police reached the place and launched a search operation, in which two alleged dacoits were nabbed while the other criminals escaped, sources said. Meanwhile, after the incident, the traders union of the Bara Bazaar staged a protest demonstration against the police and sit-in at Khyber Chowk while the Pak-Afghan Highway was blocked all kinds of traffic for several hours.

Later, police officials including DSP Nawaz Afridi, SHO Bara Shamshad Afridi and others were called to the Bara traders union office-bearers for negotiations. The talks failed and the enraged of the protesters dispersed and opened the Pak-Afghan highway for all kinds of vehicles but they announced to close the Pak-Afghan road in protest today (Monday).