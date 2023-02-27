Political, economic instability unnerve twin cities’ dwellers

Rawalpindi : The talk of the town has been political and economic instability in the country with people often raising questions like who will stop ever-increasing inflation or who will stabilise this economy or who will address public-related issues and how we will survive in this situation.

But, our political parties (government and opposition) as per routine are only busy abusing, blaming, and fighting with each other rather to take necessary steps to make the life of the common man easy.

The residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have expressed their favour to the call for shutter down strike against ever-increasing inflation by different religious groups on Monday. The high inflation ratio and transport fares have broken the back of the common man, who feels the political instability in the country is proving too costly for them. The majority of the people whom, ‘The News’ interviewed on Sunday were of the view that political leadership whether present or past is least interested in problems faced by the common man. The sitting government is following the footsteps of the former government and not showing any interest to provide any kind of relief to the public.

‘The News’ conducted a survey that revealed that the prices of all food items are continuously on the rise and people are facing ‘famine-like’ situation. The local administration has not only failed to control retailers and wholesale dealers but issued notifications for increasing prices for all items. The public has been wandering from pillar to post in search of cheaper rate items but in vain. There was no ghee and cooking oil in all government-run stores for over a month. Ghee and cooking oil factories have refused to supply the commodity. One kilogram of ghee is selling at Rs640 and cooking oil at Rs670. One kilogram of onion was being sold at Rs200, tomatoes at Rs100, potatoes at Rs50, garlic at Rs400, ginger at Rs600, and lady finger at Rs250 per kilogram in all weekly bazaars.

One kilogram of tea is selling at Rs1500. One litre of pack milk was being sold at Rs250 while milkmen were selling it at Rs180 per litre and yogurt at Rs200 per kilogram. One kilogram of mutton is being sold at Rs2000 and beef at Rs900. The chicken business tycoons are freely looting the public and selling chicken meat at skyrocketing prices. One kilogram of chicken meat is selling at Rs750 here on Sunday.

One kilogram of rice is selling at Rs370 to Rs400 but nobody cares. All vegetables are selling in skyrocketing rates but nobody cares. A man can only see fruits but not purchase due to skyrocketing prices. What will happen in the holy month of Ramazan, some people wandered.

The local management seems to have literally failed to regularize the prices of all these items. The naanbais are selling a ‘roti’ at Rs20 and a ‘naan’ at Rs25 and a ‘roghni’ at Rs50. The transporters are openly looting the public in the guise of POL prices and charging double or triple fares.

The common citizens are also facing the worst kind of humiliation here in all government offices even for their routine work. All was due to political instability, people bemoaned. Muhammad Zaheer, Nasir Hussain, Sania Saeed and several others buying vegetables from Committee Chowk Weekly Bazaar said who will save us. When will a real saviour appear in this country, they said.