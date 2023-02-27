Teachers advocate austerity in educational institutions

Islamabad : Despite the austerity plan announced by the government to save money, colleges continue to organize ceremonies and functions.

The administration of Islamabad Model College for Girls I-8/4 arranged a get-together ceremony for its alumni. Teachers were directed to contribute Rs.2000 mandatorily for the function.

A couple of weeks ago, the Federal Government College of Home Economics & Management Sciences F-11/1 organized a similar function on the college campus. A mandatory compulsory contribution of Rs2,500 was collected from faculty members. The teachers contributed money unwillingly. A teacher at IMCG I-8/4 speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter told 'The News' that the country was passing through the worst economic crisis and people were suffering from poverty, unemployment, and poor economic and living conditions.

“This requires us to rethink our habits so as to avoid extravagance. Moreover organizing these kinds of events encourage the students to waste money instead of saving.” A staff member told 'The News', “College administration collected compulsory payment from teachers and students and wasted it. The teachers should not have paid for the "profligacy" of college administration.”