6 gamblers held

Rawalpindi : Police have arrested six gamblers and recovered a stake of Rs20,000 from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday, the police spokesman said.

Waris Khan Police conducted the raid and arrested six gamblers identified as Asim, Ejaz, Allah Bachaya, Abdul Wahab, Tahir, and Sulaman. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress. SP Rawal appreciated the performance of the police.