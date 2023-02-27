Abrupt cancellation of khuli kutcheri perturbs I-12 plot allottees

Islamabad : Over a hundred complainants were disappointed and came back when Capital Development Authority did not hold khuli kutcheri against its promise.

The CDA announced a few days ago that a khuli kutcheri for the general public will be held on February 23 at 2pm-4pm at G-9 cricket ground. Over a hundred complainants including allottees of sector I-12 waited for the chairman of CDA Noor ul Amin to arrive but he did not turn up with his team. The allottees wanted to complain about the illegal occupation by the dwellers in sector I-12.

Muhammad Habib, an allottee of sector I-12 said plot allottees showed up at the event to inform the CDA chairman that dwellers are occupying their plots and they are moving from sector I-12/3 to I-12/2 but unfortunately khuli kutcheri was abruptly canceled. "The CDA wasted our precious time,” he said. Akhter Sait, another allottee of the plot in sector I-12 said the development was going on at a snail's pace due to illegal occupants.

"We get empty promises from the authorities regarding the development of sector I-12. The inordinate delay in possession of the plots is the biggest concern of the allottees.” Muhammad Ilyas Jan Bacha, another allottee said the CDA had badly failed to develop the sector well in time despite earning millions of rupees from the allottees.

He said allottees of sector I-12 plots showed up with complaints, but the CDA chairman was sadly absent today. The allottees decided to hold a meeting in sector I-12 to chalk out future plans and said they would approach every possible forum for relief.