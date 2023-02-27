Gang busted

By our crime correspondent

Islamabad: The women police have busted a gang of women burglars active in different localities of the federal capital and recovered stolen cash Rs1.4 million from their possession and handed it over to the owner.

The Women's Police Station, upon receiving complaints about the criminal activities of the burglars’ gang, used technical and human resources to make headway to the gang and got a female thief involved in theft activity. A case has been registered against the nabbed accused.