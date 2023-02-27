LGH paramedics given endoscopy training

LAHORE:The five-day International Gastroenterology Conference, organised by Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology concluded here at a local hotel on Sunday.

During the last day’s procedures, the nursing staff and paramedics of Lahore General Hospital were imparted practical training of endoscopy. On this occasion, Prof Ghiyas-un-Nabi Taiyab and Prof Israr-ul-Haq Toor told that only those doctors are considered successful who have well-trained and well-equipped nursing staff as well as paramedics.

Foreign doctors, gastroenterologists and experts also expressed their opinion and said that the Lahore General Hospital Gastroenterology Department is one of one best institutions of its kind where patients are having all health facilities of Endoscopy, Colonoscopy and other facilities of international standards.

The chief organiser of the conference Prof Israr-ul-Haq Toor said that around 127 research papers were read during the conference whereas 80 lectures were also delivered by the participants. He said that more than 3,000 doctors participated in the conference who were provided with hands-on-training workshops and live procedures of Endoscopy procedures. He said that the sensitisation of timely diagnosing and treatment of various diseases is the need of the hour.

The foreign participants of the conference were also provided the opportunity to visit old historical places of Lahore City. After exploring the old city and other places, they termed it the best part of their life to visit Lahore and meet Zinda Dilan e Lahore, enjoying their hospitality and classic traditions of love and respect for guests.