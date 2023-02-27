Desalination monitored

LAHORE:Wasa Managing Director made a surprise visit to various city localities to check the ongoing desalination operation.
Officials said on Sunday MD Ghafran Ahmed reached the Cantt Drain near PIC parking. He monitored the desalination operation and directed the Wasa officials to follow the guidelines. Director Faisal Khurram also reached the spot and briefed him on the ongoing desalination operation.
He gave strict instructions that the ongoing desalination operations should be conducted in a fast and efficient manner and two cycles of desalination of all drains should be completed before the next monsoon. The MD also appealed the public to put garbage in the garbage bins. He said the major source of blocking of sewer lines was throwing of garbage in the drains as well as sewer lines.
LAHORE:The Government College University , Lahore, on Sunday, celebrated a grand yoga event for inner peace on the...
LAHORE:The five-day International Gastroenterology Conference, organised by Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology...
LAHORE:The district management has yet to control the prices of essential items and implementation of the official...
LAHORE:The CIA Sadar Division police killed a murder suspect in an alleged encounter in the Sundar police area.The...
LAHORE:The 10-day ‘Mera Sohna Lahore’ campaign launched by the Lahore Waste Management Company has successfully...
LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with dry conditions was observed in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted...
Comments