Desalination monitored

LAHORE:Wasa Managing Director made a surprise visit to various city localities to check the ongoing desalination operation.

Officials said on Sunday MD Ghafran Ahmed reached the Cantt Drain near PIC parking. He monitored the desalination operation and directed the Wasa officials to follow the guidelines. Director Faisal Khurram also reached the spot and briefed him on the ongoing desalination operation.

He gave strict instructions that the ongoing desalination operations should be conducted in a fast and efficient manner and two cycles of desalination of all drains should be completed before the next monsoon. The MD also appealed the public to put garbage in the garbage bins. He said the major source of blocking of sewer lines was throwing of garbage in the drains as well as sewer lines.