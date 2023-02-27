Partly cloudy, dry forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with dry conditions was observed in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts while partly cloudy in upper parts and rain-wind/thunderstorm at isolated places in Central Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded at some cities, including Balakot, Kalam, Mirkhani, Pattan, Dir, Astore, Rawalakot and Attock. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -07°C, while in Lahore, it was 13.4°C and maximum was 30.2°C.