CCPO, DIG directed to take action against torture suspect

LAHORE:IG Office has directed the CCPO Lahore and DIG Operations to look into the incident in which a man driving a car tortured another car rider in the Faisal Town area on Sunday.

The accused smashed the window of the car and threatened the victim of dire consequences. A citizen made a mobile footage of the incident and uploaded on social media. As per mobile footage, green number plate was installed on the accused’s white car. The accused dressed in blue clothes could be seen kicking the car and abusing the victim. An elderly person selling goods also tried to calm down the accused but he paid no heed to his request.