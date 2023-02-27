Martyred cops’ families get houses ownership papers

LAHORE:On the instructions of Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar, police department is actively working for the welfare of the families of martyrs and ghazis and in this regard the IG has handed over ownership documents of new homes to the families of four martyrs at the Central Police Office here on Sunday.

In the ceremony, house papers were given to the families of ASI Muhammad Abu Bakr, Constable Khalid, Ibad Ali and Syed Adil Hussain. Ownership letters have been provided to the family members of all the martyrs after purchasing the house of their choice. These four martyrs were martyred while performing their duties at different places in Lahore and Sheikhupura in the past years.

The IG ordered SSP Admin Atif Nazir to give immediate employment to Shaheed Constable Khalid's son in the department on Shaheed Quota, while on the order of IG Punjab, Lahore Police has already recruited widow of Shaheed Constable Syed Adil Hussain as junior clerk in the department.

Meanwhile, IGP Dr Usman Anwar said in all the districts of the province, countermeasures should be taken to prevent robbery, dacoity, kidnapping for ransom, murder and other serious crimes He emphasised that habitual and professional criminals should be arrested and punished. The IG directed that RPOs, CPOs, DPOs should monitor the crackdown on organised groups involved in serious crimes and eliminate dangerous groups through targeted operations.

He gave these directions while presiding over a video link conference held at the Central Police Office on Sunday while giving instructions to the officers. The IG reviewed the crime situation in different regions and the performance of police teams.

IG Punjab while giving instructions to RPOs, DPOs said that torture or death during custody is not acceptable in any case, departmental and legal action against those responsible for such incidents will not be delayed. He directed that the full use of modern skills and forensic science should be strengthened during the investigation.

The IG said that indiscriminate actions should be speeded up against the land grabbing mafias and their facilitators who are seizing the property of the citizens. Dr Usman Anwar directed that in view of the threats of terrorism, the security arrangements of minority places of worship, sensitive offices and places should be improved, while the laws formulated in connection with the National Action Plan should be strictly implemented.

Dr Usman Anwar emphasised that along with PSL security, special attention should be paid to the offices and residences and personal security of foreigners, especially Chinese citizens, experts and investors.

DIG IT, Ahsan Younis, DIG SPU, Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, AIG Operations Punjab, Ejaz Asad Malhi and AIG Monitoring, Ehsanullah Chauhan were present while RPOs of different regions, DPOs and SSPs investigation participated through a video link.