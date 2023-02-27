Two commit suicide

A young Hindu man was among two people who allegedly committed suicide in Karachi by hanging themselves at their houses on Sunday.

The body of 19-year-old Ashwin, alias Sunil, son of Ashok, was found at a residential apartment located on the second floor of a building in PNT Colony within the remits of the Gizri police.

Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the property and transported the casualty to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. According to the police, the incident took place when his family was not present at the house and they found his hanging body when they returned.

The family said the flat was locked from inside and when they opened the door, they found the body. The deceased man used to work at a restaurant in Defence Housing Authority and was unmarried. He was the only son of his parents.

Police said he had likely committed suicide and the reason for it was yet to be ascertained. Separately, another young man was found dead at a house in Memon Goth near the Super Highway. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the property and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 27-year-old Shahzad, son of Munir Ahmed. Quoting the initial investigations, police said the youth had committed suicide over unexplained reasons.