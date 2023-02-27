Comments sought on status of land near Central Ordnance Depot

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the Board of Revenue’s Land Utilisation Department (LUD) and others to file comments on the status of the eight acres of military land near the Central Ordnance Depot (COD) that was purchased by the British government from a local before Partition.

The direction came on a petition of Naushirwan Perozshow Dubash, who sought compensation from the local and provincial administrations for awarding their land in Deh Okewai, Drigh Road, Karachi, near the COD.

Dubash said that the land in question, which was eight acres out of the total 43 acres, had been requisitioned under the Defence of India Rules, 1939, for the prosecution of war by the then government of India.

He said the land was later acquired by the federal government for the construction of the COD, which was still in existence. His counsel said that compensation was not still paid to the petitioner and his legal heirs.

He requested the court to direct the respondents to compensate the petitioner and his legal heirs in accordance with the market value, as the land records from the past 60 years show that the land was still in the name of the petitioner and other bona fide owners.

The military estate officer told the court that the then collector of Karachi had revealed in his documents that a sum of Rs99,425 had been deposited with the then deputy collector of Thatta as compensation for the said land.

He said the land had been acquired before the creation of Pakistan under the applicable relevant laws. He added that the petition was not maintainable because it suffered from serious latches.

He also said that it was yet to be established as to whether or not the petitioner was the descendant of the owner of the subject land, adding that the matter falls under the provisions of the Land Acquisition Act.

The petitioner’s counsel said he would produce the relevant documents with regard to the petitioner’s locus standi (right to bring an action in a court). He also requested that comments be called from the LUD to ascertain the contention of the Military Estate Office.

The provincial law officer sought time to seek instructions and obtain the relevant records. He told the court that the nomenclature of the defunct EDO Revenue, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town, has now changed and the matter relates to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

He requested that the court direct the petitioner to file the petition’s amended memo by impleading the KMC as a respondent. An SHC division bench headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi directed the petitioner to do so, and asked the law officer to file comments on the status of the land according to the LUD.