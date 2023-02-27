Protest rally calls for raising monthly minimum wage to Rs50,000

A public rally against price hike on Sunday demanded that Pakistan’s government take drastic measures to break out of the deadly debt trap of international lenders and salvage the country’s sinking economy.

The protesters also demanded that the monthly minimum wage be fixed at Rs50,000, while social security and old-age pension be given to every citizen of the country. The National Trade Union Federation (NTUF), the Home-Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) and the youth organization Alternate had arranged a joint rally against price hike.

Led by Riaz Abbasi of the NTUF, Zehra Khan of the HBWWF and Aqib Hussain of Alternate, the rally marched from Fawara Chowk to the Karachi Press Club. A large number of workers, youths, women, and representatives of political and human rights organisations participated in the protest carrying banners and placards inscribed with different demands. They also shouted slogans against being slaves to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The speakers at the rally said that instead of cutting down their own perks, the ruling class has opted for economic terrorism in the name of mini-budget. They said that all the political parties staying mum on the masses’ torment are accomplices in these anti-people crimes.

They also said that it is the need of the hour that the masses distance themselves from these political parties and organise themselves along new political lines to cope with the situation. The speakers said the people should promote their own political leadership to steer the country out of the economic crisis. To break free of the IMF’s slavery, all the absent landlord holdings should be abolished and the land distributed among the landless peasants free of charge, they added. They demanded a 50 per cent cut in the defence and administrative expenses. They also demanded that all the edibles be provided to the people at reduced rates.

They said that all the citizens should be provided social security cover and old-age pension. Bilateral relations and trade ties should be promoted with the neighbouring countries, they added.

They also said that the 75-year history of Pakistan shows that the vested interests of the ruling elite have made enslaved the masses to the powerful lending institutions and capitalist countries.

They pointed out that the IMF, the World Bank and other international lending entities are playing the role of a new East India Company to maintain the killer grip of the capitalist countries on hapless Pakistanis.

The local rulers have been playing the role of their agents and hatching conspiracies against their own people, they lamented. They claimed that the ruling elite comprising feudal lords, capitalists and the bureaucracy among others are bleeding the poor masses dry.

The speakers said that according to the annual UNDP report, subsidies of $17 billion are being given to the Pakistani elite from the annual budget every year, while Rs1.5 trillion is earmarked for defence expenses and over Rs1 trillion for the luxuries of ministers, officers and their families in the name of administrative expenses.

They said that if the non-development expenses of defence and federal administration are slashed, it would greatly help in freeing the poor masses from the clutches of poverty and hunger.

The current economic crisis in Pakistan is the direct result of government corruption and anti-people policies that have resulted in about 60 per cent cut in the real income of the masses during the last five years, they added.

They also said the rates of medicines have been increased by 300 per cent, petroleum products by 100 per cent and edibles, especially wheat flour, by 200 per cent. The bills of electricity and gas have gone beyond the reach of the masses, while the rising rates of education, health care and public transport have broken the back of the poor people, they added.

The speakers said that the recent mini-budget has virtually buried the poor masses alive. They said people are facing immense problems in getting two square meals a day, while ministers and advisers are getting more and more benefits.

They pointed out that the ruling class is the least concerned about the plight of the poor. Since the masses are politically disorganised, they are being burdened with more inflation and price hike, they lamented.

They also pointed out that the rise in the general sales tax and the electricity and gas tariffs as well as ending subsidies on items of daily use have opened the floodgates to inflation and price hike.

They remarked that during the past four years, an additional 20 million people have already been pushed below the poverty line, while due to the anti-people economic policies, it is feared that 20 million more people would fall below the poverty line. They said that due to the wrong economic policies, not only has the agricultural sector been destroyed but the wheel of industry has also slowed down, creating massive joblessness. They estimated that due to the current economic crisis, over a million workers would be rendered jobless.

They demanded that the recent anti-people mini-budget be withdrawn, 50 per cent cut be made in the defence and administrative expenses, and all perks (including plots) be withdrawn from ministers, officers and others.

They said government lands should be distributed among the landless Haris, adding that direct taxes should be slapped on the rich class, while subsidies should be provided on edibles and other items of basic need.

The culprits behind women’s murders should be taken to task, while all the missing persons should be recovered and the criminals involved be jailed, they added. The speakers at the rally announced that March 8, International Women’s Day, would be observed this year as a day against salaried slavery and gender-based discrimination.

Those who addressed the rally included the NTUF’s Nasir Mansoor, the National Labour Council’s Karamat Ali, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan’s Asad Butt, the Fisher Fork Forum’s Saeed Baloch, the Railway Workers Union’s Manzoor Razi, the Karachi Union of Journalists’ Faheem Siddiqui, writer Wahid Baloch, the Anjuman Taraqqi Pasand Musannifeen’s Sajjad Zaheer, Aneesa Yusuf, Parveen Bano, the HBWWF’s Nazra Bano, the United HB Workers Union’s Zahida Parveen, and Alternative’s Iqbal and Barkat Ali.