Learning loss

In my opinion, traditional in-person learning is better than online learning. In traditional learning if we have any questions we can immediately consult our teachers. Furthermore, in-person advice and instruction is easier to understand and retain. It is also easier for student’s to become disengaged from academics when they are not physically present.

This is to say nothing of the networks we form through in-person learning, which help us once we are no longer in school as well. Online chat groups and forums do not foster the same kind of connections. This is to say nothing of the fact that in developing countries like Pakistan, access to online learning remains fraught and may result in more people falling out of the education system as the trend takes hold. In short, there are no substitutes for traditional learning and any attempts to move away from it will bring a net cost, I believe.

Sanaullah Rashid

Kech