Cloud of fear

Our country is rich in culture, history, and natural beauty, yet the constant fear of violence and insecurity is a reality that haunts us every day. Political instability and terrorism have plagued us for decades, causing trauma and loss that have left a trail of fear in the hearts of people. Their targets have included religious minorities, government officials, and civilians, leaving behind death and destruction. These attacks have left a sense of uncertainty and anxiety that lingers in the air. But it’s not just the threat of terrorism that causes fear. The presence of armed gangs has led to a spike in crime rates. The lack of effective law-enforcement and the prevalence of corruption have made it difficult to control these crimes, leaving people vulnerable and scared.
Despite all this, there is hope for a better future. The government must take proactive measures to address these issues, including improving law enforcement, reducing corruption, and increasing economic opportunities. Furthermore, society must promote tolerance and diversity, discourage extremist ideologies, and work towards a peaceful and stable future
for all.
Saad ur Rehman Saadi
Bahawalpur
This refers to letter ‘On the ropes’ by Malik Ul Quddoos. The writer has rightly pointed out the difficulties...
In my opinion, traditional in-person learning is better than online learning. In traditional learning if we have any...
The second phases of CPEC promises to be far more comprehensive than the first and will see a greater role for our...
One of the main reasons for the many out-of-school children is the long distances between their homes and the nearest...
Cybercrime has become a major menace in the digital age. Increasing ubiquity of digital access and usage means our...
The middle class of Pakistan makes up a major proportion of the country. Over the past few years, they have been...
Comments