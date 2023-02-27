Cloud of fear

Our country is rich in culture, history, and natural beauty, yet the constant fear of violence and insecurity is a reality that haunts us every day. Political instability and terrorism have plagued us for decades, causing trauma and loss that have left a trail of fear in the hearts of people. Their targets have included religious minorities, government officials, and civilians, leaving behind death and destruction. These attacks have left a sense of uncertainty and anxiety that lingers in the air. But it’s not just the threat of terrorism that causes fear. The presence of armed gangs has led to a spike in crime rates. The lack of effective law-enforcement and the prevalence of corruption have made it difficult to control these crimes, leaving people vulnerable and scared.

Despite all this, there is hope for a better future. The government must take proactive measures to address these issues, including improving law enforcement, reducing corruption, and increasing economic opportunities. Furthermore, society must promote tolerance and diversity, discourage extremist ideologies, and work towards a peaceful and stable future

for all.

Saad ur Rehman Saadi

Bahawalpur