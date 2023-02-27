Denied by distance

One of the main reasons for the many out-of-school children is the long distances between their homes and the nearest school. As the government has failed to provide affordable and extensive public transport, many children from rural areas are unable to attend school.
This is particularly the case in Balochistan, where towns, villages and cities are very spread out. The government must give schools a transport subsidy to enable those who cannot afford to travel over long distances the chance to get an education.
Abdul Wahab
Balnigwar
