Wild West online

Cybercrime has become a major menace in the digital age. Increasing ubiquity of digital access and usage means our personal information is more vulnerable than ever before. We urgently need stringent cyber regulations and public awareness of the numerous types of cybercrime.

There are several options for keeping our sensitive information private on the internet, including tailored privacy settings and encryption. If individuals are aware of their actions and how they might be targeted, the chances of being hacked are reduced.

Ismara Tariq

Chakwal