Sorting the mess

This letter refers to the news report ‘Justice Mandokel objects to suo motu notice: Two SC judges question dissolution of assemblies’ (February 24, 2023). I think with most Pakistani governments having proved incapable of doing anything efficiently – except corruption of course – someone has to step in to sort things out. And with powers to interpret the constitution, the Supreme Court seems to be the natural as well as the most appropriate choice.

Furthermore, since general elections involve a lot of money and supervision, these should be held only once in five years at the scheduled time, and not just at the whims and fancies of those who make a joke of it by, for example, nominating a single candidate for far too many seats at the same time. Also, leaders of the house – federal or provincial – should not be allowed to dissolve the whole assembly, which should continue to function, with others forming and running the government for the remainder of the five-year period. I don’t see why the nation should be made to pay for their fun and games.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi