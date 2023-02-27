Limitless hypocrisy

The other day, the prime minister along with some of his cabinet members, came on TV to tout some cosmetic austerity measures, notably some purported cuts in the perks and privileges of cabinet members and senior bureaucrats. The melodramatic display failed to impress the people. This announcement has come after strong criticism by the IMF managing director on the government’s pro-rich and anti-poor policies. But such PR exercises are not going to pacify the people.

They are not going to forget the PM’s bloated cabinet, which he neglected to address during the appearance, or the fact that his government allowed the import of luxury and electric vehicles while letters of credit for essential imports like medicines remained frozen. People are now politically conscious enough not to be fooled by the rulers’ antics. This is the reason that the PDM government is wary of holding elections.

Arif Majeed

Karachi