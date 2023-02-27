Failed movement

The moment the PTI chief earned pre-arrest bail from Lahore High Court, it marked the end of his much-hyped ‘Jail Bharo’ movement. After the formal announcement of the movement, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and some other leaders and workers of the PTI voluntarily gave themselves up to the police. Incredibly, the PTI has now filed a petition with the LHC seeking the release of the ‘arrested’ leaders. This is real juvenile stuff from the PTI. It is high time our political parties showed some maturity and some cognizance of how much trouble the country is in. This is no time for self-serving and time-wasting stunts.
