Dangerous migration

At least 45 migrants have died after their overloaded boat sank in the stormy seas off Italy’s southern Calabria region; the boat had more than 100 people aboard. According to media reports, the migrants included Pakistanis. This not-so-rare incident highlights the plight of migrant workers who leave their countries for a better future elsewhere, while also pointing to the issues linked to such migration: a thriving human smuggling network, European racism and the dangers inherent in crossing the seas for those who come from our parts of the world. Figures from the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment show that 832,339 Pakistanis left the country for work in 2022, said to be the highest since 2016, which was 839,353. In the month of January this year, 59,977 Pakistanis went overseas for work. This data covers official work visas but the unfortunate reality is that many people leave Pakistan illegally or go and seek asylum in countries with valid visas. Some do it due to religious persecution, or other such reasons while others do it for financial security.

The political, economic, and societal situation in Pakistan is so dire that a lot of the younger people want to leave the country and settle elsewhere. According to a survey conducted by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, a majority of Pakistanis would prefer to stay in Pakistan even if given the opportunity. However, one in three younger Pakistani is willing to leave the country. Those with degrees can find better opportunities to work abroad, with salaries that outmatch the ones they are being offered locally. Apart from the financial advantage, living abroad where the law and order situation is better, where education for children is better, where discipline is followed and where there are generally better facilities also makes for a better living environment.

But not everything is that easy or simple for migrant workers. According to reports, migrant Pakistanis especially in the Middle East have over the years been subjected to discriminatory and inhumane working conditions. Despite this, we see that Pakistanis are willing to opt out of living in their own country; due to the prevailing economic crisis, unemployment has increased in Pakistan but even those with jobs are finding it difficult to make ends meet because their income has not increased proportionally with the inflation rate. It is the responsibility of governments to manage the economy, provide better education and healthcare facilities, ensure labour laws are followed. If the economy does well, there will be more employment opportunities and Pakistanis would not feel the need to migrate to pastures that seem green but the path to which are strewn with danger, racism and immense struggle. The challenge for Pakistan is to show would-be migrants that there is hope for them in their own country. When the state itself practises discrimination, does not take care of the hundreds of thousands of internally-displaced people and is unable to guarantee jobs for all, there will always be those who are willing to risk death in search of a better life.