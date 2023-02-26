Capital police ordered to vacate CDA flats

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday declared the occupation of CDA flats by the Islamabad Police ‘illegal’, ordering the police officials to vacate the flats.

A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Mohsan Akhtar and Justice Tariq Mehmood gave the verdict and sought implementation on its orders within one month.

The court said the occupation of CDA flats is open stubbornness (illegality) on the part of the police.

It is pertinent to mention that the CDA appeals against the occupation of flats were pending since 2011. The police had temporarily taken 200 flats for Lal Masjid operation in 2007.