Capital police ordered to vacate CDA flats

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday declared the occupation of CDA flats by the Islamabad Police ‘illegal’, ordering the police officials to vacate the flats.
A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Mohsan Akhtar and Justice Tariq Mehmood gave the verdict and sought implementation on its orders within one month.
The court said the occupation of CDA flats is open stubbornness (illegality) on the part of the police.
It is pertinent to mention that the CDA appeals against the occupation of flats were pending since 2011. The police had temporarily taken 200 flats for Lal Masjid operation in 2007.
MANILA: Lalaine Basa would buy a kilo of onions to make spring rolls at her catering business north of Manila. She’s...
ISLAMABAD: It is vital to de-escalate the standoff between the Taliban and the outside world for the sake of...
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has announced to support visitors and residents facing visa problems in the...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court Bar Association has expressed serious concern over the exclusion of senior judges from...
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Senior Vice President Maryam...
ISLAMABAD: A fresh attempt of Imran Khan and the PTI to get the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly...
Comments