ICG Asia report: De-escalating Taliban-world standoff vital to lessen Afghan woes

ISLAMABAD: It is vital to de-escalate the standoff between the Taliban and the outside world for the sake of preventing a downward spiral that would exacerbate the woes of Afghans.

It was stated by the International Crisis Group (ICG) in its latest, well-researched Asia report, ‘Taliban restrictions on women’s rights deepen Afghanistan’s crisis’.

It warns against pulling out of Afghanistan in the name of women’s rights when such a move will make their situation worse, is a contradiction in terms.

“The most principled response to the Taliban’s behaviour would be finding ways to mitigate the harms inflicted on those vulnerable groups,” the report suggests.

“Donors are justifiably frustrated, but they should stay focused on the aspirations and welfare of Afghans. They should fund humanitarian appeals, help aid agencies uphold their principles, take steps to address the deeper problems underpinning the country’s socioeconomic disaster and channel efforts at social change into long-term projects,” it notes as there is frustration in world capitals, including Pakistan which has an added problem and is reeling against terrorist strikes by the TTP from inside Afghanistan.

As most capitals from the Islamic world including Pakistan have raised their voices for rights of Afghan women, the ICG points out that “none of the warning signs of impending disaster seemed to concern the Taliban leadership. Dynamics within the movement during its first year and a half of government suggested scant hope for a major reversal of policy in the short term – just the opposite, in fact, as the regime grew into a stricter theocracy.”

Taliban leaders, it adds, appeared to be locked in an internal tug-of-war to determine their government’s direction, with the fundamental rights and freedoms of Afghan women at the centre of the tussles among several factions, notably pitting the emir and his inner circle against somewhat more pragmatic officials. The former remained focused on the Taliban movement’s ideology, paying little heed to feedback from Western capitals or even the general public in Afghanistan.

Pointing to the realities on the ground inside Afghanistan one cannot disagree when the report says that responses from the outside world to the Taliban’s behaviour are constrained by several realities.

“Foremost among them is the fact that the Taliban won the war in 2021; since then, the new regime has cemented its authority over nearly all of Afghanistan’s territory. Violence levels have plunged, and the small insurgencies that smoulder in the eastern and northern mountains are not credible threats to the regime. The Taliban conceal the details of their finances, but leaked budgets suggest they collect enough revenue – mostly from customs – to sustain a rudimentary state. Other signs also point to the Taliban’s firm grip, such as their ability to fight corruption. As a result, there are no realistic options for circumventing or replacing the Taliban de facto government”.

The report says, “After twenty years of US/NATO operations that harmed thousands of civilians, the Taliban, if anything, have grown less interested in hearing foreigners tell them about morality and decency. Many Afghans, far beyond just the Taliban themselves, complain about the alleged wastefulness, corruption and hidden agendas of external actors who arrived in droves during the war.”

Contractors who spoke to Crisis Group say building dams, paving roads and stringing electrical lines now costs less than half of what it did before 2021, because the war drove up security costs and demands for bribes. Completing projects such as the CASA-1000 electrical corridor, bringing energy from Central to South Asia, would also offer benefits to neighbouring countries, offering an incentive for cooperation.

The ICG suggests a way out by ‘Funding humanitarian appeals, Supporting principled aid delivery, Focusing on long-term social change, and addressing the causes of the disaster’.

Western governments share some responsibility for the crisis, says the report as “the country’s infrastructure remains broken by decades of war in which they participated; farmers’ crops are failing in part because of climate change disproportionately generated by the West; and some of the Afghan economy’s dysfunction stems from Western isolation and seizure of Afghan state assets deposited abroad. Leaving aside the question of who created the crisis, women, minorities and the poor are suffering its worst consequences.”