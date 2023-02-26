No pay, pension stopped, says govt

Representational image.

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has reacted to rumours doing the rounds that the government has instructed to stop the payment of pay, pension, etc.

In a statement, the ministry termed the rumours completely false, saying that no such instructions had been given by the Finance Division, which is the concerned federal ministry.

The Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) has confirmed that pay and pension have already been processed and will be paid on time. Further, other payments are being processed as per routine, it added.

Mehtab Haider adds: This correspondent filed the story after receiving complaints from various ministry sources on non-clearance of bills, including salaries from the AGPR under the instruction of the Ministry of Finance. To obtain the official version, this correspondent contacted the Minister for Finance, Secretary of Finance, Additional Secretary of Finance (Budget), DG Media, and some other officials. Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar responded and stated “Am sure its untrue. But let me reconfirm. Will get to you” at 10 pm. However, this correspondent waited for his response till 1am and then filed the story. Federal Secretary Finance Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh responded at 6.06am on Saturday morning and stated “No instruction from our side. And how can they be stopped. Must be some system glitch or some issue”.