People feel insecure because of frightening surge in street crimes

Islamabad: A responsible police officer justifies fearing trek of street crimes, terms it as a main cause of economic crunch in the country, not failed to police, saying that in these circumstances how the law enforcing agencies could counter the occurrence of street crimes when one-time food has become unmanageable for a poor navvy to feed his family.

Could it be acknowledged candidly that the police have factually surrendered before the criminal mafia because the gangsters are depriving people publically without fear, on the other side, the police do not ready to recognize the increasing ratio of street crimes hour by hour because the police stations deny registration of the first information report (FIR) to conceal real figure of crime in their relevant police with the blessings of the higher authorities. In this situation when every citizen is feeling insecure, even, in his house, the police authorities have no words to describe their lame excuses for protecting the real causes of the horrible boost of street crimes.

Policing experts argue that the success of police depends equally on addressing both aspects – prevention, and detection. An increase in property-related crime is generally attributable to poor prevention efforts by police whereas an increase in personal crimes may include factors beyond police remit including but not limited to poverty levels and related social phenomena. This implies that if there is a consistent pattern of an increase in property-related crime in an area, police can be held directly responsible for not taking active measures that are effective to address this problem.

“Modern police forces adopt a number of strategies and techniques for the prevention of street crimes. This includes community participation and realignment of its resources (human and technical) under an overarching strategy. Some successful strategies were modelled on theoretical frameworks. Sometimes, an intelligence-led policing model was adopted.

The police command is responsible for designing crime prevention strategies after a thorough analysis of the crime patterns in local areas and identifying hot spots in local communities. This entails providing direction, guidance, and a vision but unfortunately in Pakistan, crime prevention is left to junior police officers. Resultantly, crime prevention ends up being equated to only picketing and patrolling which in most cases has no effect on the prevention of crime because of ineffective and unplanned patrolling as most of the station house officers (SHOs) are unaware of the basics, and importance, real sense and strategical requirements of the patrolling. Moreover, police have a habit of deflecting public expectations by citing manpower shortages, lack of training, and technical resources which may be necessary contributory factors for poor performance but not sufficient enough to justify lack of effective crime prevention measures in their jurisdictions. It is a systemic problem of police in Pakistan that is exacerbated by minimal or no progress in devising strategies for crime prevention that may serve as guidance for police officers on the ground and also align the resources and manpower accordingly. The senior command must be held to account if these are not in place and if in place fail to consistently meet public expectations. This, probably, is for the first time that the crime rate in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad has mounted alarmingly by the day.

The unprecedented increase in street crimes, where criminals are attacking innocent and helpless citizens in broad daylight with impunity, has created a sense of fear and uncertainty.

Unfortunately, the police, both in Rawalpindi as well as in Islamabad is still in a state of denial about the situation. We are talking about this upsurge in crime rate in twin cities on the basis of the reported number of cases. The fact that police in both cities, evidently, are trying their best to show the lesser number of crimes simply by not registering the ‘First Information Reports’ (FIRs) for which people approach them and keep it to simple, unofficial ‘Reporting’ so that those should not reflect in the official records.

The police bosses seem not ready to face realities and are generally believing in the picture being portrayed by the Station House Officers (SHOs) who are actually the main culprits, both in failing to control crime in their areas as well as presenting grossly manipulated statistics of crime in their respective police station jurisdictions. The situation only shows as to how strong this traditional ‘Thana Culture’, the infamous ‘specialty’ of the Punjab province has become. The officers of the PSP (Police Service of Pakistan) cadre, who took over their positions as the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) after getting out of the Academy and later from the Police Training College, remain inexperienced about the ground realities. They are cunningly led to the unbreakable web these SHOs have woven over the decades, especially over the last three decades when they got strong political backing too in addition to their own authorities.

This ‘Thana Culture’ is getting stronger and stronger and the SHOs are enjoying the power to switch a complainant into an accused against heavy extortion. The officers of the major cities, responsible for fighting against street crimes, believe that the state of affairs is manageable and police forces are trying to control the situation. They believe that crime situations are not so bad which are depicted.