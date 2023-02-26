We still have a chance, says Umar Gul

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators bowling coach Umar Gul has said that they have not been playing good cricket and will need to deliver in all three departments if they are to stage a comeback in the event.

“Still the event is open but we will have to deliver in all three departments then we will deserve. So far we have not been playing good cricket. We are playing well in patches but we are not finishing well. We will have to improve in all sectors and will have to learn from mistakes,” the former Pakistan Test pacer told reporters after Gladiators were demolished by Islamabad United by 63 runs here on Friday night.

“Obviously I feel very sad due to the performance but still we are not out of the tournament,” he said.

“In the past it has happened in the PSL that a team which won five matches but lost the remaining five and was out of the event. We still have a chance.”

He said that his bowlers did not stick to the plans against United.

“The bowlers did not execute and did not bowl as per plans. You know if a batsman like Azam gets settled so it becomes very difficult for the bowler but still you should stick to a plan,” Gul said.

“We have given Plan A, B and C to our bowlers but yes Azam played some very good shots and he should be credited. We also made lapses in fielding. We did not try to hold catches when there were opportunities but still we need good execution of the plans,” he said.

Gul said they are trying to form a combination which could deliver.

“You get a momentum when you win matches in an event in the start and your combination is settled down. We lost the first match and then made a comeback but then we lost back-to-back matches. In today’s match too we did try to form the best combination. The issue is that our foreign recruits are also not living up to the billings but still we have five matches in hand and effort will be made to form the best combination and click,” Gul hoped.

“It would have been good had Hasaranga joined the squad and if you miss your key seed like him then it unsettles your combination. We are trying to use players in place of Hasaranga in order to reach to a good combination. We played Qais Ahmad in the last game and today we played Aimal who is a talented bowler. He is young and even has not played club cricket and to bowl to such major players at this major stage I think credit goes to him. We had given him plans and he tried to execute them and also achieved some success but still it is the big stage for him to perform,” Gul said.

“I just talked to the bowlers and told them that still we have five matches and we should look forward. Hasnain and Naseem are our key bowlers. I have been working with them for the last three years. Naseem bowled two good overs but in the end he conceded runs and its natural when pressure falls on you it’s difficult then to execute the plans rightly. But both are our main bowlers as they have won for us matches in the past and InshaAllah we will try to stage a comeback,” Gul said. He said Azam’s blitz made the difference and credit should be given to him.

“We will try to further encourage and motivate the players as we have still five matches to play,” Gul said.

“If you fail to bowl as per plan A or batsman dominates you then you switch over to plan B. If your mid-off and mid-on are deep so you should go to the basic cricket and bowl Yorkers and if there too you are hit by the batsman so neither captain minds it nor bowling coach minds that because you are punished as per your field. I think at times we bowled wayward and landed the balls in the batsman strong area,” he observed.