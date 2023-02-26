Stokes’ declaration key to England Test control: Root

WELLINGTON: Joe Root hailed another aggressive declaration from England captain Ben Stokes on Saturday as the key to their commanding position in the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

The tourists are on the verge of a series sweep after dominating day two at the Basin Reserve, reducing the Black Caps to 138-7 when rain forced an early end, having earlier declared their first innings at 435-8.

Red-hot England have employed the same mix of aggressive batting and potent new-ball bowling that was at the heart of their commanding 267-run win in the first Test at Mount Maunganui.

Another similarity is the assertive captaincy of Stokes, whose declaration half an hour before lunch was described as “brilliant” by Root.

Former skipper Root said the ploy gave England’s pace greats James Anderson and Stuart Broad two chances to attack the hosts in fresh conditions either side of the break.

“Where we’re playing at the minute, with the amount of confidence that we’ve got, with the two leading wicket-takers we’ve ever had, it just seemed like a very brave and attacking option,” said Root, who lost the captaincy midway through last year.

Since taking charge, Stokes has led an attacking revolution that has carried England to 10 wins from their last 11 Tests.

“Ben’s walked so naturally into the role. He’s managing the game so well and everyone’s really responding to it, which is very important,” Root said.

Stokes only declared once Root had reached 153 not out, the 32-year-old having advanced easily from 101 overnight, unperturbed by the early dismissal on Saturday of Harry Brook for 186.

Anderson (3-37) then stepped up with the ball, unleashing a lethal opening spell that validated his elevation this week to top spot in the world Test bowling rankings - at 40, the oldest player to hold the perch.

Score Board

New Zealand won the toss

England 1st Innings

Crawley c Blundell b Henry 2

Duckett c Bracewell b Southee 9

Pope c Bracewell b Henry 10

Root not out 153

Brook c & b Henry 186

Stokes c (Kuggeleijn) b Wagner 27

Foakes st Blundell b Bracewell 0

Broad lbw b Bracewell 14

Robinson c Southee b Henry 18

Leach not out 6

Extras:(lb 8, w 2) 10

Total :87.1 Ov 435/8d

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-21, 3-21, 4-323, 5-362, 6-363, 7-389, 8-424

Bowling: Tim Southee 24-5-93-1, Matt Henry 22.1-3-100-4, Daryl Mitchell 9-1-61-0, Neil Wagner 21-1-119-1, Michael Bracewell 11-0-54-2

New Zealand 1st Innings

Latham c Root b Leach 35

Conway c Foakes b Anderson 0

Williamson c Foakes b Anderson 4

Young c Foakes b Anderson 2

Nicholls c Pope b Leach 30

Mitchell c Pope b Leach 13

Blundell â€ not out 25

Michael Bracewell c & b Broad 6

Tim Southee (c) not out 23

Total: 42 Ov (RR: 3.28) 138/7

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-7, 3-21, 4-60, 5-77, 6-96, 7-103

Bowling: James Anderson 10-1-37-3, Stuart Broad 12-2-50-1, Ollie Robinson 8-4-6-0, Jack Leach 12-1-45-3

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Rod Tucker