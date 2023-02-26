Azam eyes more success

KARACHI: Islamabad United’s hard-hitting batsman Azam Khan has said that he will try to carry his form and manage more wins for the United.

“I try to play good cricket and the particular number at which I play averages cannot be maintained and here your strike rate matters a lot. The plan is to continue with this form and manage wins for the team,” Azam told reporters after his blistering 42-ball 97 which enabled United to demolish Quetta Gladiators by 63 runs here on Friday.

Azam just missed what could be a record century of the PSL when he was bowled by Odean Smith.

“I wanted to complete century but unfortunately I missed that ball, the only one in the entire innings which I missed but in the end team recorded win and it matters a lot,” he said.

“Last year I had attacked the spinners against Quetta but this time plans were different and I knew that I was in form and had done training and I carried that and it paid dividends,” Azam said.

Azam said that he has been taught positive things by his father Moin Khan, also a former Pakistan captain.

“My father has always taught me positive things that I will be criticized more and I always try to learn from criticism and to deliver consistent performances,” he said.

He said that he will welcome every opportunity of national duty.

“To be honest every player’s dream is to play for Pakistan. Sometimes such circumstances occur that you are not selected and sometimes you also get disappointed but I think it’s very good for you if you perform. It’s good for you and for the game,” he said.

“I am in a good zone and have been playing cricket in the entire world. People say that I am playing more franchise cricket but in the end I am a cricketer and whenever I will get an opportunity I will go there to play cricket. If I am selected for Pakistan team so I will embrace it,” he said.