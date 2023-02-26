Qalandars eye Zalmi scalp in home game

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League-8 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday evening.

Looking at the current form of the two teams, Lahore seem better placed than Peshawar. In the current season the form of both teams, Lahore Qalandars are probably the winners in the day’s game. Whereas, both the teams have four points each in the leaderboard with Qalandars having a better run-rate and are placed at number three while Zalmi are at fourth place and a win for either of them would promote them upwards.

Qalandars have two wins out of three games whereas, Zalmi have slipped to number 4 position in the points table after suffering an embarrassing defeat against Islamabad United on Thursday. They have so far won 2 out of 4 fixtures in the ongoing tournament. Following their defeat against United, their NRR has taken a beating and is at a staggering low of – 1.137.

Qalandars are playing to their laid out plan as their top order is playing consistently to get their team to healthy start. Even their bowling has kept things in their control specially during the middle and death overs. Barring their one defeat which came against Karachi Kings by a heavy margin, Qalandars have by far looked like a more balanced side.

As of Zalmi, they had been through uncertainties this year. They won the opening game with a narrow margin and suffered a heavy defeat against the top ranked Multan Sultans. However, they made a recovery after their second game and registered a confident looking victory against Quetta. But again, in their 4th game they lost badly to United bringing them down the order. Toss has so far played a vital role in the tournament particularly in Punjab and as the evening dew factor is considered, the winning captain would prefer to bowl first and chase under lights.

As of the Gaddafi Stadium pitch, it is known for its batting friendly nature. But the surface has true bounce which can be well exploited by the quick bowlers early on.

Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Baig and Shaheen Shah Afridi are the key players of the hosts. Fakhar has played some match winning cameos which saw his side home by a comfortable margin on a number of occasions.

Mirza Baig is now considered a bright future prospect. Though, he is yet to make his debut for Pakistan, the youngster has already left a positive mark in this year’s PSL edition. He has amassed a total of 108 runs in just 3 games in his maiden PSL season.

And Shaheen Afridi needs no introduction. The fast bowling stalwart is in lethal form. He has picked up 5 wickets in just 3 outings and was adjudged man of the match for his heroics against Quetta Gladiators. Shaheen is a great attacker both at the top and in the death overs.

On the other hand, Pakistan's all-format captain Babar Azam, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Salman Irshad are in true form.

Babar has so far scored 171 runs at a record-breaking average of 57 during the PSL 2023. With his track record, Babar is surely someone worth keeping your eyes on.