Five booked for possessing illegal arms

Rawalpindi : Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

Rata Amral police held an accused and recovered a pistol of 30 bore from his possession. Similarly, the New Town police arrested one accused and recovered a riffle of 12 bores from his custody.

While R A Bazaar police nabbed an accused and recovered a pistol of 30-bores from his possession. Following the operation, Gujar Khan police recovered one revolver 32 bore from Ghulam Abbas. Kallar Syedan police recovered one pistol 9mm from an accused. Police registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress. The SSP operations appreciated the performance of the police team.