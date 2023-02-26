Five booked for possessing illegal arms

Rawalpindi : Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.
Rata Amral police held an accused and recovered a pistol of 30 bore from his possession. Similarly, the New Town police arrested one accused and recovered a riffle of 12 bores from his custody.
While R A Bazaar police nabbed an accused and recovered a pistol of 30-bores from his possession. Following the operation, Gujar Khan police recovered one revolver 32 bore from Ghulam Abbas. Kallar Syedan police recovered one pistol 9mm from an accused. Police registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress. The SSP operations appreciated the performance of the police team.
Islamabad : The three-day training workshop on the first-ever BRIDGE course for journalists, titled ‘Media &...
Islamabad : A responsible police officer justifies fearing trek of street crimes, terms it as a main cause of economic...
Rawalpindi : Speakers said that smart and precision agriculture techniques are the need of the hour to overcome food...
Islamabad : United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai joined Pakistan’s Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed...
Islamabad : The great news for the youth of Gwadar is that 500 acres of land have been acquired for the establishment...
Islamabad : The unfavourable conditions have forced the migratory birds to start leaving their destinations in...
Comments