Two labourers killed, 3 wounded in Bhara Kahu

Islamabad : Two labourers have been killed while three others were wounded critically when heavy shuttering of an under-construction flyover collapsed at Bahara Kahu here on Saturday.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan immediately directed Chief Commissioner Islamabad Noorul Amin Mengal to ensure the completion of the rescue operation at the earliest. He further directed to provide the best medical assistance to injured persons.

The minister also prayed for the departed souls and early recovery of wounded persons. The minister directed the Chairman CDA to inquire about the reasons behind this incident and fix responsibility for the culprits.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad has constituted an inquiry committee under the chair of the Deputy Commissioner to ascertain the facts and to fix responsibilities, the DC office said.As per the Islamabad Capital Territory Police’s initial report, the shuttering of the pillar fell down after a truck collided with it.

According to the police, citizens were informed about the incident and they were advised to avoid using the route to prevent disruption in rescue work. Police said that many labourers were working at the project of Flyover at Bahara Kahu fixing supporting shuttering when a heavy container collided with the pillar which caved in, causing the collapse of the entire structure, consequently, the labourers were buried under the shuttering, the police said adding that the volunteers took out five labourers and shifted them to PIMS and Polyclinic but two of them succumbed to their injuries while three are still in critical condition.