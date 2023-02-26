Two policemen held for extortion

Islamabad: The Shalimar police have arrested two policemen of Eagle Squad involved in teasing different families at various public places to extort money from them, the police said adding that the police have arrested the policemen after lodging a first information report (FIR) against them under 155-C and 155-D of the Police Order 2002.
The Shalimar police received a complaint against two cops of Eagle Squad identified as Shajar Hussain and Azhar Hussain that they were unethically teasing families in different public places falling in the jurisdiction of Shalimar Police Station, a team was sent to the tip-off place to address the public complaint, the police said adding that both cops were found guilty and arrested on the spot.
The cops were shifted to the police station for further investigation.
