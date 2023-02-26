Wagner claims capture of third Ukraine village near Bakhmut

MOSCOW: The head of Russia´s Wagner mercenary group said his fighters on Saturday captured another village near Ukraine´s eastern city of Bakhmut, scene of the longest-running battle of Moscow´s year-long offensive.
Yevgeny Prigozhin said Wagner “took complete control” of the village of Yagidne, north of Bakhmut, at 7:00 pm in a statement released by his press service.
Yagidne lies on the northern outskirts of Bakhmut, less than two kilometres from the centre of the city, which has turned into a key political and symbolic prize in the battle to control the eastern Donbas region.
Prigozhin´s press service published a photograph showing masked, armed men holding a Wagner flag in front of the village´s entrance sign.
ISTANBUL: Fears of another major earthquake have been rekindled in Istanbul since the February 6 disaster that hit...
TEHRAN: An Iranian general warned his country is still seeking to kill former US president Donald Trump and his...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s ruling coalition was in turmoil on Saturday after the prime minister said he planned to support a...
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Saturday that he does not “anticipate a major initiative” from China to...
TUNIS: Hundreds of people took to the streets of the Tunisian capital on Saturday to denounce President Kais Saied,...
MADRID: A man in Spain who was initially suspected of having the deadly Marburg disease tested negative on Saturday...
Comments