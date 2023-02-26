Wagner claims capture of third Ukraine village near Bakhmut

MOSCOW: The head of Russia´s Wagner mercenary group said his fighters on Saturday captured another village near Ukraine´s eastern city of Bakhmut, scene of the longest-running battle of Moscow´s year-long offensive.

Yevgeny Prigozhin said Wagner “took complete control” of the village of Yagidne, north of Bakhmut, at 7:00 pm in a statement released by his press service.

Yagidne lies on the northern outskirts of Bakhmut, less than two kilometres from the centre of the city, which has turned into a key political and symbolic prize in the battle to control the eastern Donbas region.

Prigozhin´s press service published a photograph showing masked, armed men holding a Wagner flag in front of the village´s entrance sign.