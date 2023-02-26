Spain says patient does not have Marburg disease

MADRID: A man in Spain who was initially suspected of having the deadly Marburg disease tested negative on Saturday and does not have the virus, the health ministry said.
Health authorities in Valencia earlier said they had detected the country’s first suspected case of the infectious disease that has led to the quarantining of more than 200 people in Equatorial Guinea.
The 34-year-old man, who had recently been in Equatorial Guinea, had since been given the all clear but would be tested again in the coming weeks, officials said.
