Chile to deploy troops to borders to slow migrant flow

SANTIAGO: Chile on Monday will begin deploying troops to its borders with Peru and Bolivia in its latest attempt to control the flow of undocumented migrants, officials said on Saturday.

Interior Secretary Carolina Toha said she would tour the deployment sites on Monday.

Soldiers will be posted -- initially for 90 days -- to the regions of Tarapaca, Antofagasta and Arica y Parinacota, according to a government decree.