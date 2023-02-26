Vote count starts after tight Nigeria election

LAGOS: Vote counting started in Nigeria´s tightly contested election on Saturday, with three frontrunners vying to govern Africa´s most populous democracy after a ballot hit by delays and isolated violence.

Nearly 90 million people were eligible to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari´s successor, with many Nigerians hoping their new leader would tackle a widening security crisis, the sluggish economy and growing poverty. For the first time since the end of military rule in 1999, a third serious candidate has emerged to challenge the dominance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The race sees former Lagos governor and APC candidate Bola Tinubu facing PDP´s Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, and surprise third party candidate, Labour´s Peter Obi.

Crowds gathered to watch counting in some polling centres, where officials were observed by party representatives. Tallies were counted by hand before they were sent on electronically.

“We have to stay and watch,” said Chinoso Ekpei, 27, a contractor, waiting with a crowd of dozens for the tally at their polling station in Ikoyi, Lagos. “We have to focus, we don´t know what they did last time.”

PDP´s candidate Abubakar claimed fraud when he was beaten by Buhari in the 2019 vote before the Supreme Court dismissed his lawsuit.