Schools reopen as Syrians live with quake’s devastation

IDLIB, Syria: Schools resumed classes in Syria’s rebel-held northwest on Saturday after closing for nearly three weeks following an earthquake that devastated the region, local officials said, even as many schoolchildren suffer from shock.

Many schools were turned into temporary shelters following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkiye and neighbouring parts of Syria on Feb 6 and killed tens of thousands of people.

The quake left homeless hundreds of thousands of people in the area, many of whom had already been displaced by Syria’s 12-year-long war.

Because of that conflict, the rebel-held area has also struggled to receive urgently needed humanitarian aid.

Many students were absent from their classes on Saturday as their homes were damaged by the quake and their families now reside far away from the schools, said Abdulkafi Al-Hamdou a citizen journalist in the rebel-held region.

“Some students were worried about being inside the building and were on edge whenever they heard a sound such as a desk being moved,” Al-Hamdou said by telephone while visiting a school.

“Many students are suffering from severe fear and anxiety. They are still in shock.”

An official with the education department in the region, Ziad al-Omar, said 39 teachers and 421 students were killed by the earthquake.

He added that some 250 schools suffered damage including 203 that were partially destroyed and 46 that had cracks in the walls though the structures were still standing.

Over the past days, displaced people were asked to leave schools and many of them moved into shelters to live in tents.