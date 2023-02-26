Hong Kong model butchered over money dispute, three arrested

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police have made three arrests for the murder and dismemberment of a 28-year-old model after a financial dispute with her ex-husband´s family, authorities said on Saturday.
The partial remains of well-known influencer Abby Choi, who last week appeared on the digital cover of fashion magazine L´Officiel Monaco, were found in a village house set up as a butchery site, police said.
“We are still looking for the head,” superintendent Alan Chung told reporters, after disclosing that a woman´s limbs had been discovered inside a refrigerator.
The house was equipped with an electric saw and a meat grinder that had been used to mince human flesh, Chung said. “Two pots of stew believed to contain human tissue” were left at the scene, he added.
The father, mother and elder brother of Choi´s ex-husband -- who is still at large -- have been arrested and will face murder charges, he added.
