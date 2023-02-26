Mian Iftikhar says PTI befooling nation

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was trying to deceive the nation by launching the so-called ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’.

Talking to reporters here, he said the PTI leaders stood exposed as the police had made an announcement asking them to court arrest but they were using lame excuses to avoid going behind bars.

He said that the PTI leaders were good at taking U-turns and they had done nothing during their four-year rule for the wellbeing of the people.

Mian Iftikhar added the PTI leaders were staging such ‘dramas’ to divert the attention of the people from their failures and misrule.

The ANP leader said the PTI pushed the country to the brink of bankruptcy due to their flawed economic policies and the people were now bearing the brunt of record inflation due to their incompetence.

Expressing concern of the worsening law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that the previous PTI government did not implement the National Action Plan in letter and spirit and allowed the terrorists to return to the country.

He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan and certain elements in the establishment were responsible for the resurgence of militancy.