Cabinet decides to implement austerity policy

LAHORE: The caretaker cabinet has formed an austerity committee to put forth practicable recommendations to save government resources and expenses.

The decision was taken in the 7th cabinet meeting headed by the Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at CM office here on Saturday. The meeting decided to implement austerity policy measures on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the provincial level.

CM Mohsin Naqvi sought a comprehensive plan to adopt austerity measures at every level. The Austerity Committee will put forth practicable recommendations with regard to saving government resources and adopting austerity measures. The CM and ministers will set an example regarding austerity and saving.

Mohsin Naqvi underscored that everyone will have to play his active role to adopt austerity at the government level in view of dire economic conditions.

It was decided during the cabinet meeting that the officers of Punjab government will donate their one to three days salary to help the earthquake affectees of Turkiye and Syria. Officers of grade 22 will donate their three days salary, officers of grade 21 and 20 will donate their two days salary and officers of grade 19 and 18 will donate their one day salary in the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

It was proposed during the meeting to fix minimum rupees Rs3,900/per maund wheat support price. Approval was granted during the meeting to constitute Foreign Funds Project Committee in order to ensure expeditious completion of foreign funds projects.

Approval was accorded during the meeting to give on lease government land on the basis of single source and the land being given on lease can only be utilised for agricultural purposes.

Further approval was granted for supplementary grant worth rupees 400 million for the police martyred package during the meeting. The cabinet also approved making an agreement with the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust for the regional blood centres of Multan, Bahawalpur and Faisalabad.

It was decided during the meeting to establish a new emergency block with the cooperation of Friends Of Allied Hospital at Allied Hospital Faisalabad. The proceeding for the construction of new emergency block in the Allied Hospital Faisalabad was endorsed under the chair of Mohsin Naqvi during the meeting.

Approval was granted to rename Tourism Department as Tourism, Archaeology & Museum Department during the meeting. Provincial Caretaker Ministers, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Secretaries and concerned officials attended the meeting. Provincial Caretaker Ministers SM Tanvir and Doctor Jamal Nasir attended the meeting via video link.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi took notice of a molestation incident with a woman during dacoity in the area of Shahpur of Sargodha and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police in this regard.

Caretaker CM ordered to arrest the accused forthwith and directed to take further action after bringing the accused in the stern grip of law.

Mohsin Naqvi asserted that the accused found committing this heinous crime should be taken to their comeuppance. Mohsin Naqvi directed that the affected woman should be provided justice at all costs.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Punjab Institute of Cardiology and Mian Munshi Hospital late night. Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir and CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana were also accompanied him.

Caretaker CM expressed his utter dissatisfaction over the state of affairs of Mian Munshi Hospital as Deputy Medical Superintendent was absent from duty and was sleeping at home. Mohin Naqvi ordered to transfer the absent DMS forthwith.

Mohsin Naqvi inquired from the patients about medical facilities being provided in the hospital and also reviewed cleanliness arrangements in the hospital.

Mohsin Naqvi met with the patients undergoing primary angiography at PIC and inquired from the doctors about primary angiography procedure.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed to ensure performing primary angiography procedure after heart attack in the hospital at every cost. Mohsin Naqvi asserted to maintain a permanent system of primary angiography in the hospitals so that patients need not to seek recommendation from anyone.

Primary angiography procedure means to perform angiography of a patient in case of a heart attack at the earliest so that his life can be saved.

Caretaker CM visited Mian Munshi Hospital after PIC and directed to improve cleanliness condition in the hospital. Mohsin Naqvi urged that the doctors and the allied health staff should honestly perform their duties. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his regret and displeasure over watching bad condition of Mian Munshi Hospital.