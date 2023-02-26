 
Sunday February 26, 2023
Peshawar

Kite flying banned

By Our Correspondent
February 26, 2023

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department Saturday imposed section 144 on kite flying.

The notification said the violation of kite flying regulations will be dealt with under Section 144.

In response to deaths and injuries caused by kites cord, the government of Punjab has imposed Section 144.

