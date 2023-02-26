Kite flying banned

MANSEHR A: Unidentified persons took away computers and other machines and also broke the doors and windowpanes of a...
NOWSHERA: Awami National Party General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Saturday said that Pakistan...
LAHORE: Years after the Indian Air Force botched attempt to launch an attack on the territory inside Pakistan on...
HARIPUR: Unidentified robbers have deprived a family of cash and valuables in the limits of City Police Station, the...
LAHORE: The caretaker cabinet has formed an austerity committee to put forth practicable recommendations to save...
PESHAWAR: To accelerate operations against the terrorist networks across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Counter-Terrorism...
Comments