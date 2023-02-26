Oghi residents seek halt to mining

MANSEHRA: People of Oghi on Saturday warned the government to stop illegal mining, which destroyed natural resources in the tehsil, otherwise they would take to the streets.

“Our forests, mountains, and water fountains have been destroyed owing to the illegal mining, but the government is not taking this issue,” stated Zulfiqar Khan, a former candidate for the tehsil chairman office, while speaking at a presser in Oghi.

Flanked by a group of locals, he said that the residents had already taken up the issue with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minerals department for remedial measures but to no avail.

“Owing to the illegal mining, forests are being cut drastically and underground water resources are also plunging rapidly,” he added.

He said that because of the transpiration of the mega rocks of granites and other minerals, the main road linking Shergar and Darband with Oghi and Mansehra was also badly damaged.

“Because of the excavations and blasting of minerals, our environment is rapidly getting polluted and respiratory tract infections and skin diseases are widely spreading,” Zulfiqar said.

He said that due to landslides and silting, a water stream in the area was also being polluted drastically.

“This stream is the only source of potable water for the widely stretched population and if the government didn’t take remedial measures, locals would be deprived of this natural resource,” he said.

He also warned that if the government didn’t take effective measures to check the illegal mining, they would hold a protest demonstration against it.