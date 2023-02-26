Governor assures traders of resolving their problems

PESHAWAR: Governor Ghulam Ali on Saturday assured the business community that he would spare no effort to resolve the problems of the businesspeople and industrialists.

He was talking to reporters after visiting the Mardan Chamber of Commerce and the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Women Chamber of Commerce President Aqeela Sumbal, Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Zahir Shah, Deputy Commissioner Abdur Rahman, Assistant Commissioner Ayesha Tahir and members of the business community were present.

Aqeela Sumbal presented a shield to the governor on behalf of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Governor Ghulam Ali thanked the business community and people of Mardan for extending a warm welcome to him.

He said that the business community was playing a crucial role in the development of the country. He said that he would spare no effort to help address the problems of the business community and the industrialists.

Aqeela Sumbal while talking to journalists said the governor had promised to work for the wellbeing of the business community particularly the businesswomen.

She said that she informed the governor about the problems being faced by the female members of the business community.