Kidnapped man recovered

PESHAWAR: A young man kidnapped for a huge ransom was recovered by the police from Tirah, officials said on Saturday.

An official said one Adnan, a resident of Dir, had been kidnapped from the limits of Inqilab Police Station a few days ago. The kidnappers demanded $300,000 for the recovery of the man. The official said that the police, during an action, recovered the kidnapped man from remote Tirah valley in Khyber district.