Kidnapped man recovered

PESHAWAR: A young man kidnapped for a huge ransom was recovered by the police from Tirah, officials said on Saturday.
An official said one Adnan, a resident of Dir, had been kidnapped from the limits of Inqilab Police Station a few days ago. The kidnappers demanded $300,000 for the recovery of the man. The official said that the police, during an action, recovered the kidnapped man from remote Tirah valley in Khyber district.
MANSEHR A: Unidentified persons took away computers and other machines and also broke the doors and windowpanes of a...
NOWSHERA: Awami National Party General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Saturday said that Pakistan...
LAHORE: Years after the Indian Air Force botched attempt to launch an attack on the territory inside Pakistan on...
HARIPUR: Unidentified robbers have deprived a family of cash and valuables in the limits of City Police Station, the...
LAHORE: The caretaker cabinet has formed an austerity committee to put forth practicable recommendations to save...
LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department Saturday imposed section 144 on kite flying.The notification said the violation of...
Comments