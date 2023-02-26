Dry, partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE : Dry and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a shallow westerly wave was likely to approach upper parts of the country tonight and may persist till Sunday. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while partly cloudy in upper parts.

They further predicted that rain-wind/thunderstorm was likely at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -09°C while in Lahore it was 12°C and maximum was 20°C.