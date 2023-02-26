Solving public issues first priority: IG

LAHORE : Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that solving the problems of citizens at the police station and circle level is our first priority and the primary duty of field officers.

He said all DSPs and SHOs should perform their duties with full, hard work, diligence and sincerity and leave no stone unturned in providing all possible relief to the citizens. IG Punjab said that the lack of communication with officers across the force, from DSPs and inspectors to constables, should be eliminated as best results can be achieved only through close communication between officers and subordinates. IG Punjab gave these directions during a meeting with DSPs and SHOs from different districts of the province at the Central Police Office on Saturday.

IG Punjab inquired about the problems faced by the field officers and gave them guidelines on public service and security.

IG Punjab while giving instructions to the DSPs and inspectors said that there should be no delay in giving first relief to the citizens by ensuring prompt registration of cases on the applications of dacoity, theft and robbery with unknown suspects.

He said that DSPs and SHOs should keep in mind that apart from various channels citizens are directly reporting their performance to me through Complaint Center 1787 so all the officers should win the hearts of the citizens by solving their problems and raise the head of department with pride by their good performance.

IG Punjab reiterated all possible measures will be taken for welfare and timely promotion of DSPs, inspectors and sub-inspectors and no slack will be left in the welfare measures.

Dr Usman Anwar said that to pay homage to the martyrs, the work of painting the police flag on the graves of the police martyrs should be started as soon as possible because our martyrs are not only the pride of the department but also the heroes of the nation and actions will continue to highlight their sacrifices.

IG Punjab directed that hard-core policing should be done to prevent crimes and arrest proclaimed offenders across the province, especially the ongoing operations to arrest proclaimed offenders inside country and abroad should be made more effective by communicating with the plaintiffs and information sharing.

Dr Usman Anwar directed that in all the districts of the province, operations should be expedited to stop the production, use and sale of metallic strings & kites and the accused involved in such activities should be given punishments.

Additional IG Welfare and Finance, Riaz Nazeer Gara, DIG Headquarters, Humayun Basheer Tarar and DIG IT, Ahsan Younis and other officers also participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, IG Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the incident in which three persons were shot dead in Khushab. While seeking incident report from RPO Sargodha, he ordered DPO Khushab to ensure prompt action to arrest the accused under personal supervision.

Dr Usman Anwar said that the accused should be arrested as soon as possible and brought before the court of law and they should be given strict punishment. IG Punjab said that justice should be ensured to the families of the victims on priority basis.