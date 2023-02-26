LGH eye surgeon wins Holmes Lecture Award

LAHORE : Prof Muhammad Moin, who has national and international reputation as the Head of the Department of Ophthalmology PGMI/AMC/Lahore General Hospital, has been awarded the “Holmes Lecture Award” by Asian Pacific Ophthalmology Association established for the prevention of blindness and the treatment and research of eyes in Asian countries.

It is mentionable that he has been honoured with this award which is the first nomination for any Pakistani doctor to receive it.

Moreover Prof Muhammad Moin has undoubtedly created a new history in the field of medical by winning this award for the country and the nation.

It is noteworthy that Prof Muhammad Moin is an eminent ophthalmologist of LGH, who gave this honour to Pakistan by presenting the best lecture in the international conference held in Malaysia on the prevention of blindness.

He delivered the best lecture on treatment and complications of blindness for which he was given this award in recognition of his valuable services.

Prof Muhammad Moin is the first eye surgeon of Pakistan also who has made Pakistan known worldwide through this international platform and secured the award in a tough competitive environment for Post Graduate Medical Institute, Ameer Uddin Medical

College, Lahore General Hospital and Pakistan which was indeed a great honor.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Al-Fareed Zafar has congratulated Prof Muhammad Moin for winning this International Award.

He said this award

for Prof Muhammad

Moin will also encourage and guide our young

doctors and it will help them to enhance their interest in eye diseases and its complications and modern treatment obviously.

Prof Muhammad Moin has expressed his gratitude and said that he is grateful to Allah Almighty and prays for the development of his institution.