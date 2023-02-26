819 arrested for Kite Flying Act violation this year

LAHORE: Lahore police issued a report regarding its action against violations of Kite Flying Act in the city during this year.

Lahore Police arrested more than 819 accused flyers, sellers as well as manufacturers and registered 814 FIRs against them during this year. Police recovered more than 5,961 kites, 1043 strings from the accused along with kites manufacturing merchandise during the crackdown. Police during this month arrested 436 accused in violation of Kite Flying Act and recovered 2,468 kites as well as 525 string rolls from them.

Accordingly, City division police arrested 109 accused, Cantt 95, Model Town division 92, Iqbal Town 79, Civil Lines 32 whereas Sadar division police arrested 29 accused in violation of Kite Flying Act during this month till now.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has issued directions to the police officers and officials to ensure implementation on Kite Flying Act in their respective areas. He further directed all the officers to take strict and indiscriminate action against the kite flyers, sellers and manufacturers. He said that drone technology should also be used to capture kite flyers in narrow streets and thickly populated areas of the city. CCPO said parents should play their vital role to discourage their children to involve in this dangerous activity of kite flying. He said that strict departmental action would also be taken against the officers for failure in implementation of Kite Flying Act and poor performance in arresting kite and strings manufacturers as well as sellers. He said that the kite sellers using social media pages to sell kites and string online would also be arrested.

Kite flying banned: The Punjab Home Department Saturday imposed section 144 on kite flying.

The notification said the violation of kite flying regulations will be dealt with under Section 144.

In response to deaths and injuries caused by kites cord, the government of Punjab has imposed Section 144 and banned kite flying throughout the province for 30 days with immediate effect.

Two bike lifters arrested: Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) City Division have arrested two suspected bike lifters identified as Ali Sher and Saeed on Saturday.

Police also recovered Rs2.2 million, 49 bikes and illegal weapons from their custody. The suspects would target bikes without locks and unclaimed vehicles.

Meanwhile, Shadbagh police on Saturday arrested three kite sellers identified as Aslam, Murtaza and Haider. Police also recovered 300 kites and strings from their custody. The suspects would smuggle kites in different parts of the city. A case has been registered against them. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.

Biker dies in road accident: A 55-year-old motorcyclist has died in a road accident in Harbansepura. The victim riding a bike and going somewhere. As he reached near Fategarh Bridge, a speeding car collided with the victim who received injuries and died on the spot. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy, collected forensic evidences from the scene.