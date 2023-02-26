LDA recovers Rs368.3m in seven months

LAHORE : Lahore Development Authority (LDA) recovered Rs368.3 million in first seven months of fiscal year of 2022-23 during the ongoing campaign against illegal commercialisation, construction and defaulters.

LDA’s Town Planning (Zone II) made the recovery during the last seven months, officials said adding Director Salman Mahfooz and his team carried out a total of 15 operations against illegal constructions, defaulters of commercialisation charges and legal actions were taken against more than 250 properties.

Officials said during the first seven months of fiscal year of 2022-23, TP (Zone II) has recovered Rs368.3 million, which was 110% higher than the amount recovered (Rs171 million) during the same tenure of fiscal year of 2021-22.

Salman Mahfooz said that to facilitate the general public, 184 building plans were approved including 11 commercial, apartment buildings, 127 completion certificates were issued, 27 of properties were allowed for permanent commercialisation/land use conversion and three petrol pumps were commercialised. Moreover, challans of more than 100 annual commercial cases were renewed.